Puducherry Resort Hosts Tamil Nadu Drama. 2nd Luxe Break For 19 Lawmakers

A four-star beachside resort in Puducherry has become a luxurious setting for the political drama that has consumed the ruling AIADMK of neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Nineteen AIADMK lawmakers moved last night into the Windflower Resort Spa featuring well-furnished villas, spacious rooms, an outdoor swimming pool and massages. This morning, a group of supporters protested outside the entrance and demanded that the lawmakers leave.A large number of policemen are guarding the gates of the resort.It is the second deluxe break this year for lawmakers loyal to the party's jailed chief VK Sasikala, who claimed last night they were only going for dinner in Mahabalipuram, around 55 km from Chennai. This time, they have been sequestered by her sidelined nephew and deputy TTV Dhinakaran, who is trying to keep them away from Chief Minister E Palaniswami.Mr Dhinakaran today removed a state minister, RB Udhayakumar, from a party post, signaling that he means to fight every way a merger between two factions that threatens to leave him out in the cold.Before they were taken to Puducherry, the legislators met state Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao and demanded that Mr Palaniswami or EPS be removed as Chief Minister because he has "lost their confidence." "EPS is not cooperating, we want the Chief Minister replaced," said AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi.The group of lawmakers has rejected as "illegal" the merger between the AIADMK factions led by EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) and is opposed to the decision to expel Ms Sasikala.They can bring down the Palaniswami government if they vote against it in a test of strength. The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 233-member House. A seat is vacant since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The majority mark is 117. If 19 MLAs give trouble, the ruling group will be reduced to 115.In letters to the governor, the legislators have accused Mr Palaniswami of corruption, abuse of power and favouritism.The AIADMK had split weeks after the death in December of its powerful chief J Jayalalithaa, when OPS, forced by Ms Sasikala to step down as chief minister, rebelled. With her plan to be chief minister scuttled by the court order convicting her in a corruption case, Ms Sasikala had more than 120 AIADMK legislators staying at a resort outside Chennai before Mr Palaniswami's trust vote.After months of hard negotiations, the rebel OPS faction agreed to return when EPS agreed to remove Sasikala and Dhinakaran.