The police in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district have arrested a Pakistani man for allegedly entering India without valid documents.Police say 65-year-old Mohammed Yunice was arrested from a lodge at Erwadi.A senior officer said, "We've registered a case under Foreigners Act and Passports Act. He has come from Sri Lanka. Investigation is on."Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the district next week to inaugurate a memorial dedicated to President APJ Abdul Kalam.