Panneerselvam A 'Loyal Brother', Says Incoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala, a close aide of former AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, is set to be the third female Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after she was unanimously elected by the legislative party as their leader on Sunday. In her acceptance speech, the incumbent AIADMK chief praised outgoing Chief Minister O Panneerselvam as a "dear brother who has been loyal.""Whenever the party faced tough times and whenever there were difficulties in Amma (Jayalalithaa) becoming Chief Minister, it was our dear brother Panneerselvam who has been loyal," said Ms Sasikala, in her acceptance speech.The 61-year-old's name was suggested by Mr Panneerselvam at a meeting of AIADMK legislators held in Chennai on Sunday. Ms Sasikala said that the senior leader had initially requested her to take over as both, AIADMK chief and Chief Minister, following Jayalalithaa's death on December 5."It was Panneerselvam who had first persuaded me to become the Chief Minister and General Secretary when Jayalalithaa died," Ms Sasikala said."I was, however, not in a mood to listen to anything then due to the passing away of Amma," she added.Following her elevation, Ms Sasikala - referred to as 'Chinnamma' or mother's younger sister by her supporters - arrived at the party headquarters where she was greeted by Mr Panneerselvam and other leaders.Ms Sasikala, who was appointed AIADMK general secretary in December, also vowed to "fulfill the dreams of Amma" and "work for the people".Mr Panneerselvam was previously appointed Chief Minister in 2001 and 2014, when Jayalalithaa had to resign due to judicial orders. Following his resignation, Mr Panneerselvam thanked the Governor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.