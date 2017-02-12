Governor 'Won't Be Intimated' By VK Sasikala's Warning, Say Sources: 10 Facts

For Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, stable government is more important than numbers, sources said.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor will not be intimidated by Ms Sasikala's reported intentions to undertake a hunger strike and her suggestions that a delay in her oath ceremony is directed at splitting the party, sources have said. The Governor, sources said, believes he has constitutional duty to provide a stable government. He has so far refrained from inviting her due to the assets case against her, in which a verdict is expected later this week. If convicted, Ms Sasikala will not be able to hold public office or stand for elections for six months. More lawmakers and legislators, meanwhile, joined the O Panneerselvam camp. Last Sunday, Mr Panneerselvam had offered his resignation from the Chief Minister's post. While he was understood to have stepped aside for Ms Sasikala, he announced 2 days later that he had been forced to resign.