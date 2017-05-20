News Flash
2 soldiers die as army stops infiltration bid in Nowgam sector in Kashmir, 2 terrorists shot dead

OPS Tweet On Alliance With BJP Kicks Up Storm In Tamil Nadu, Deleted Later

The development came a day after O Panneerselvam called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the issuesconcerning Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 20, 2017 20:30 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
OPS Tweet On Alliance With BJP Kicks Up Storm In Tamil Nadu, Deleted Later

O Panneerselvam recently called on PM Narendra Modi to discuss the issues concerning Tamil Nadu.

Chennai:  A tweet by O Panneerselvam, leader of the Puratchi Thalaivi (Amma) faction of AIADMK, on a possible alliance with BJP after the declaration of civic polls kicked up a storm today.

"We will take a decision on alliance with BJP once local body elections are announced," the tweet from Mr Panneerselvam's twitter handle @OfficeOfOPS said. 

The tweet, however, was later removed with the faction clarifying that it will decide on the tie-up with 'any party' only after the local body poll dates were declared.

The development came a day after Mr Panneerselvam called on
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the issues concerning Tamil Nadu.

In an apparent damage control move, the media team of the faction clarified that the alliance could be with any party depending upon the situation.

"We mean that only after the announcement of local body elections we will think about the alliance with any political party," another tweet from the @OfficeOfOPS handle said in a clarification.

Former chief minister Panneerselvam had revolted against AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in February this year, alleging he was forced to make way for her to the state's top post.

Later, he led a host of MPs, MLAs and senior leaders to form a faction of his own.

He had also fielded E Madusudanan for the now cancelled April 12 RK Nagar bypoll against AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran. BJP had nominated Gangai Amaren for the election.

The Election Commission had cancelled the bypoll over the use of money power to influence voters.

The proposed merger talks between the two factions led by Mr Panneerselvam and chief minister K Palaniswami, has remained a non-starter owing to the former's insistence on expulsion of Sasikala, Dhinakaran and their family members from AIADMK.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READCannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor Arrives In The French Riviera Looking Stylish
O Panneerselvam campPuratchi ThalaiviTamil Nadu civic pollsRK Nagar bypoll

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................