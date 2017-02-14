O Panneerselvam Returns to Jayalalithaa's Grave, Her Niece Joins Him

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who has recently made her debut in politics, joined the team of O Panneerselvam this evening. The announcement came as the Chief Minister and his aides had set out for a visit to the grave of Ms Jayalalithaa, which Mr Panneerselvam had chosen as the venue for his dramatic rebellion last week. A London-educated journalist, Ms Jayakumar, 41, had earlier criticised the AIADMK's move to elevate VK Sasikala to the post of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and had warned of political repercussions.