Talks Falter Again, EPS Not OK As Chief Minister, Says Team OPS: 10 Facts

Chennai: In the latest flashpoint in the merger of the two rival factions of the AIADMK, Team OPS has made it clear that while they are not pressing for their leader, O Panneerselvam, to return as Tamil Nadu chief minister, the current CM, E Palaniswami or EPS, is also not acceptable to them in top post in the government. Sources in the OPS camp have also said that merger talks on Friday were premature, signaling that differences still remain.