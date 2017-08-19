Talks Falter Again, EPS Not OK As Chief Minister, Says Team OPS: 10 Facts

Chennai: In the latest flashpoint in the merger of the two rival factions of the AIADMK, Team OPS has made it clear that while they are not pressing for their leader, O Panneerselvam, to return as Tamil Nadu chief minister, the current CM, E Palaniswami or EPS, is also not acceptable to them in top post in the government. Sources in the OPS camp have also said that merger talks on Friday were premature, signaling that differences still remain.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this story:
- Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach was adorned with flowers last evening amid talks that Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam would make a joint announcement of AIADMK merger, which didn't happen.
- Denying that there was any such joint statement planned, a leader from the OPS camp said that the E Palaniswami camp has still not fulfilled all conditions laid out before them.
- The merger was expected on Friday evening after Chief Minister EPS agreed on Thursday to OPS' unwavering demand for an investigation into how Ms Jayalalithaa died after nearly two months in hospital. But OPS camp wants a serving judge and not a team headed by a retired judge to examine the events that led to Ms Jayalalithaa's demise while she was still Chief Minister
- The other critical demand of the OPS camp is that VK Sasikala, who is in prison in a corruption case, is publicly sacked as the party's chief. She is currently the party's most senior official with the title of General Secretary, the status held by Ms Jayalalithaa for nearly 20 years.
- Ms Sasikala was Ms Jayalalaithaa's closest companion for years and appropriated control of the party. When she made an attempt to also be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam rebelled.
- Mr Panneerselvam was made to resign as chief minister by Ms Sasikala before her plans to take over collapsed when she was convicted by the Supreme Court for corruption and sentenced to four years in jail. Before going to jail, she named E Palaniswami as the new Chief Minister and her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, the AIADMK's number No 2.
- Sources said team OPS is no more insisting on Mr Panneerselvam getting back the Chief Minister's post. Mr Palaniswami, they said, has offered OPS the post of party chief, which is acceptable to them.
- Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam's separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently were seen to give the possibility of a merger a boost after several false starts. The BJP is believed to be invested in a reunited AIADMK, which has in the past supported it on key policies and legislation and is seen as friendly to the Centre.
- A merger will resolve a fight between the two camps over rights to the party's name and symbol especially before crucial local body elections due in a few months in Tamil Nadu.
- A reunion between EPS and OPS would make them much stronger in fighting Mr Dhinkaran, who held a rally this week with nearly 20 AIADMK legislators by his side to signal his strength ahead of crucial local body elections in Tamil Nadu.