Not Denying It, Discussions Are On: Rajinikanth On Joining Politics

South superstar Rajinikanth, who is speculated to join active politics soon, today said that he is discussing the prospects with political leaders and he would make an announcement once he finalises it."I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decision. Once I take a decision, I will inform you," the actor told reporters at the Chennai airport, when asked about his meeting with several political leaders.Last week, Rajinikanth met a delegation of 16 farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, and supported their request to interlink rivers. He pledged Rs 1 crore for the same and told the farmers that he would forward their request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Last month, the South superstar had triggered speculations of him joining active politics during an interactive session with his fans in Chennai. He told his fans to "prepare for war"."When a war comes, they will come to the rescue of their motherland. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty and take care of your vocation. Let us face the war when it comes," he had said."If God is willing, I will enter politics tomorrow," he had added.Following this statement, BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu had invited the actor to join the party. Even BJP chief Amit Shah had said that it was up to Rajinikanth to decide, saying "all good people" were welcome to join politics.The 66-year-old South superstar also said that he would meet his fans in October.