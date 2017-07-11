No Need For Zika Panic: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

The Tamil Nadu government today sought to allay fears over discovery of the first Zika case, saying the victim has already been cured and the village from which it was reported is under close watch.The man affected by the virus "has been cured and is doing well ... there is no need for panic," Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told the state assembly.He said "A special surveillance has been mounted in a 5- km radius" around the 'remote' village in Krishnagiri district in western Tamil Nadu where the case was reported.Responding to issue raised by opposition DMK, the minister said following reports of the outbreak of Zika last year, surveillance activities had been intensified in the state.The minister said the man had earlier tested negative for fevers like dengue and malaria but tested positive for Zika.Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had yesterday said the affected man had not gone abroad. He had only gone to neighbouring states and that too three months ago.The 27-year-old, affected man had been treated at a primary health care centre in Anjetty in Denkanikottai Taluk of Krishnagiri.The Union ministry of health and family welfare had reported three laboratory-confirmed cases of Zika virus in Ahmedabad in Gujarat last May.While countries in the Caribbean are the worst hit by the disease, a large number of cases have been reported from South and Central America.The disease is spread by daytime-active Aedes mosquitoes and those infected with the virus may have mild fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain or headache.These symptoms normally last for 2-7 days.