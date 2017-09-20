No Floor Test In Tamil Nadu Till Further Orders: Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: September 20, 2017 15:00 IST
No Floor Test In Tamil Nadu Till Further Orders: Madras High Court

No floor test in Tamil Nadu till further orders, says Madras High Court (file photo)

Chennai:  In a big relief for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, the Madras High Court today said the floor test in the assembly will not be conducted till further orders.

The court which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging Speaker P Dhanapal's order disqualifying 18 rebel lawmakers of the ruling AIADMK, did not revoke the disqualifcation but said that there can be no poll announcement to these 18 assembly seats till a final decision is taken on October 4.

Eight of the 18 legislators had moved court on Tuesday, challenging their disqualification by the Speaker a day before, under the anti-defection law. The rebel lawmakers said the speaker's move was "illegal" since no whip was issued.

The legislator's disqualifiction, however, insured the EPS government against any embarassment if the ruling AIADMK government had to prove its majority in a floor test, as demanded by the main opposition party the DMK.

The DMK had also petitioned the court to order Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to convene the assembly and ask Chief Minister Palaniswami to prove his majority after the legislator's row, claiming that the ruling party has lost majority.
 

