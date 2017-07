Theatres across Tamil Nadu are protesting against the new municipal tax.

Chennai: No films will be screened at cinema halls across Tamil Nadu from today, indefinitely, as their owners protest against a 30 per cent municipal tax that the state government has announced apart from the levies that have kicked in under the new Goods and Services Tax or GST regime. They have cancelled screenings and shut halls demanding that the municipal tax be withdrawn. They want only a single GST tax, saying both together will be an unaffordable 60 per cent.