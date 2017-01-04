Father Karunanidhi Ailing, MK Stalin Takes Charge Of DMK, Says 'Not Elated'

For years, MK Stalin was waiting to be elevated as the political successor to his father M Karunanidhi. Today, he was finally nominated working president of the DMK, with powers similar to that of the party president. Yet, after an emotionally charged session of the party general council, Mr Stalin said, "I'm not elated".The reason was the absence of his father - the first time he had skipped a general council meeting in 48 years. The 93-year-old chief of DMK had been advised rest by his doctors.It was the ailment of Mr Karunanidhi that made Stalin's elevation necessary -- since December, he had been suffering from a drug-induced allergy and allied problems.For almost 10 years, Mr Stalin had been the treasurer of the party. And surprisingly, at the age of 63, he was also the president of its youth wing, re-elected in 2015.Though the Kalaignar (literary leader, as he is fondly called by partymen) had made it clear three years ago that Stalin was his successor, alienating his elder son MK Alagiri in the process, he has always managed to put off the actual transfer of power, keeping the supporters of his son guessing.Before the 2016 assembly elections, he said if the party won, he, Karunanidhi, would be chief minister, even though Stalin emerged as the new face of the party following an image makeover.A former mayor and deputy chief minister, Mr Alagiri remains expelled from the party.Today, Duraimurugan, the first secretary of the DMK, broke down while inviting Stalin to take over and lead the party."My younger brother, you lead, we are with you, we will follow you, I give my word,'' he said, letting his tears flow. Stalin's eyes welled up as well.Mr Stalin said being made working president was not just a matter of post but a "responsibility". He is already the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu, tasked with monitoring the government's functioning and being accountable to the people.Mr Stalin's elevation comes during a lean patch for the AIADMK as well. Last month, the ruling party lost its power centre - Chief Minister and party chief J Jayalalithaa - and had to look to her longtime companion Sasikala for leadership. But barely a week after Sasikala took charge of the party as its general secretary, a section has demanded that she become the chief minister as well.