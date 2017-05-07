Mining Baron Sekhar Reddy Paid 400 Crore To Tamil Nadu Ministers, Bureaucrats: Sources

Tamil Nadu's sand mining baron J Sekhar Reddy, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate, paid state ministers and bureaucrats Rs 400 crore, sources said the Income Tax department has told the Tamil Nadu government.Sources said it is now up to the state government to order a probe.In December, the authorities from the Income Tax department had recovered Rs 142 crore cash, including new 2,000 rupee notes adding up to Rs 34 crore, from the properties belonging to Mr Reddy. Days later, the CBI, which was carrying on the probe following the raids, had arrested Mr Reddy for tax evasion. He was given bail after spending 87 days in jail. But he was rearrested just three days later.Mr Reddy allegedly has business links with Vikram Rao - the son of former Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. Mr Rao was removed from his post in December following income tax raids at his home and office in Chennai.On Friday the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached properties worth Rs 33.74 crore of Mr Reddy and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA.According to the Enforcement Directorate, on examination under PMLA, Mr Reddy had stated that cash seized by the Income Tax department belongs to his SRS mining company and admitted that it was unaccounted money.