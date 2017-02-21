Budget
'Meet Me For Other Things': Tamil Actor Says TV Exec Made A Pass At Her

Updated: February 21, 2017 06:15 IST
An actor from Tamil Nadu revealed she faced harassment from a programming head of a leading TV channel.

Chennai:  Two days after a Malayalam actor alleged she was molested in her car, another actor from Tamil Nadu has come forward with a harrowing experience. Actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, in a post on Twitter, revealed she faced harassment from a programming head of a leading TV channel.

"I was in a meeting with the programming head of a leading TV channel. Towards the end of the half hour meeting, he asked me, 'So when can we meet outside?' To which I replied, 'Regarding some other work?' He said, 'No... for other things'. I hide my shock and anger and tell him, 'Sorry, please leave'. His last words were 'So, that's all?'," detailed the actress on Twitter. The actress didn't disclose the identity of the man but said the incident was only the "tip of the iceberg".

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, who has worked in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil films, says women should resist and speak out. "The important choices have to be presented to the men. Either stop disrespecting women or GET OUT!", said Ms Sarathkumar.

You can read her entire post here:
 
People on Twitter praised the actress for speaking out.
    
Her revelation comes after Friday's incident when a 30-year-old Malayalam actress was allegedly molested and driven around for two hours before being thrown out of her car near Kochi. The actress' driver has been arrested for allegedly planning the attack along with a former driver, Pulser Sunil. Police are searching for four more men. Film stars in Kerala have voiced their support for the actor. Many of them gathered for a protest meet in Kochi on Sunday.

