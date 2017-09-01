Madras High Court To Take Up Blue Whale Game After Madurai Teen's Suicide Investigators say the second year commerce student at a private college was part of a Whatsapp group of 75 members who are playing Blue Whale Challenge.

A 19-year-old boy in Madurai committed suicide allegedly after playing Blue Whale Challenge. Chennai: The Madras High Court said it will take up the issue of 'Blue Whale' challenge on Monday, days after



Police suspect that the death of Vignesh, 19, is linked to the dangerous and self-destroying game, that has claimed over 100 lives across the world.



Investigators say the second year commerce student at a private college was part of a Whatsapp group of 75 members who are playing the suicide game.



"Blue Whale - This is not a game but danger. Once you enter, you can never exit," Vignesh wrote in a chilling note found in his home in Madurai on Wednesday. He was addicted to his mobile, according to his brother and other family members.



When a lawyer told the Madurai bench of Madras High Court that he plans to file a petition, the court expressed concern and announced that it will take up the matter own its own.



The Chennai police has issued an advisory for parents to keep a tab on the social media activities of their children. On Thursday, the Madurai Collector announced special cells to raise awareness about Blue Whale Challenge in colleges.





