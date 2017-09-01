Madras High Court To Take Up Blue Whale Game After Madurai Teen's Suicide

Chennai: The Madras High Court said it will take up the issue of 'Blue Whale' challenge on Monday, days after a teenager was found hanging in his room in Madurai.
Police suspect that the death of Vignesh, 19, is linked to the dangerous and self-destroying game, that has claimed over 100 lives across the world.
Investigators say the second year commerce student at a private college was part of a Whatsapp group of 75 members who are playing the suicide game.
"Blue Whale - This is not a game but danger. Once you enter, you can never exit," Vignesh wrote in a chilling note found in his home in Madurai on Wednesday. He was addicted to his mobile, according to his brother and other family members.
When a lawyer told the Madurai bench of Madras High Court that he plans to file a petition, the court expressed concern and announced that it will take up the matter own its own.
The Chennai police has issued an advisory for parents to keep a tab on the social media activities of their children. On Thursday, the Madurai Collector announced special cells to raise awareness about Blue Whale Challenge in colleges.