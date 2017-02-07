Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Shares 'Some Truths' With AIADMK Cadres, People

Here are the highlights of O Panneerselvam address:
- I want to reveal some truths to the people of the country and members of the party.
- Amma's aatma (Jayalalithaa's spirit) has urged me to do so.
- I came here because my conscience was pricking.
- Jayalalithaa told me to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister when she was in hospital.
- My conscience pricked me and I wanted to save the party and state
- My own ministers were speaking against me. Why were they humiliating me after they chose me?
- I was forced to resign.
- Minister RB Udhayakumar said Sasikala should take over as Chief Minister when I was the Chief Minister.
- I was not informed about the legislature party meeting.
- I was forced to give a letter appointing Sasikala as the leader of the legislature party.
- I was continuously insulted, I will fight till the end.
- If people wish, I would even withdraw my resignation.