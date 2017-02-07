Budget
Collapse
Expand

Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Shares 'Some Truths' With AIADMK Cadres, People

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 07, 2017 22:47 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Shares 'Some Truths' With AIADMK Cadres, People
O Panneerselvam, who resigned as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday to make way for AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, had gone to the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Chennai's Marina beach on Tuesday evening. He sat alone there with eyes closed in meditation for nearly 40 minutes. In a surprise address to the media soon after, Mr Panneerselvam he said Ms Jayalalithaa, while in the hospital, had wanted him to be the Chief Minister of the state and that he had been "forced to resign".


Here are the highlights of O Panneerselvam address:
  • I want to reveal some truths to the people of the country and members of the party.
  • Amma's aatma (Jayalalithaa's spirit) has urged me to do so.
  • I came here because my conscience was pricking.
  • Jayalalithaa told me to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister when she was in hospital.
  • My conscience pricked me and I wanted to save the party and state
  • My own ministers were speaking against me. Why were they humiliating me after they chose me?
  • I was forced to resign.
  • Minister RB Udhayakumar said Sasikala should take over as Chief Minister when I was the Chief Minister.
  • I was not informed about the legislature party meeting.
  • I was forced to give a letter appointing Sasikala as the leader of the legislature party.
  • I was continuously insulted, I will fight till the end.
  • If people wish, I would even withdraw my resignation.


Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READShe Felt A 'Crawling Sensation.' Doctors Found A Live Cockroach In Her Skull.
O Panneerselvam

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................