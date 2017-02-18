Budget
Live: DMK Chief MK Stalin Reaches Assembly For Palaniswami's Trust Vote

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 18, 2017 10:42 IST
DMK chief MK Stalin has reached the state assembly.

Chennai:  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek a vote of confidence in the state assembly today to prove he has majority support to run the government. He needs the backing of at least 117 legislators in the 234-member state assembly. As of this morning, he has the support of 122, excluding the Speaker, after two more from his camp said they will not in the new Chief Minister's favour. This means that even if six from his camp cross vote, he could lose the floor test.

Here are the live updates:

10.07 IST: Congress MLAs reach Tamil Nadu assembly ahead of the floor test
 
congress mlas


10 am IST: DMK Working President MK Stalin has reached the state assembly to attend the special session.
 
mk stalin


