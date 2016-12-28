Lawyer Of Expelled AIADMK Leader Who Raised Questions On Jayalalithaa's Health Attacked

A lawyer of the expelled AIADMK lawmaker, Sasikala Pushpa, who has called for an investigation into former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, was attacked outside the party office in Chennai today.The attack came as Ms Pushpa had arrived at the party office to file nomination papers for the post of party general secretary. The party has chosen Ms Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala Natarajan for the post.Earlier, Ms Pushpa, had alleged that after she refused to resign as the party's lawmaker following her expulsion in August, some unknown persons threatened that they would distribute morphed photographs of her to all media houses and upload them on social media.As Ms Pushpa took legal recourse, the High Court ordered Facebook India, Google, YouTube and Twitter India from publishing or showing any derogatory photographs of the expelled lawmaker.Ms Pushpa was expelled on August 1 after she informed parliament that she had been slapped by an AIADMK leader in Chennai and was facing death threats. She also alleged that a false complaint was filed against her and her family for allegedly ill-treating and sexually abusing two domestic aides in 2011.