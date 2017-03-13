Kanimozhi Taken Into Custody During Protest

Scores of DMK workers including, party MP Kanimozhi, were detained today for holding protests outside ration shops across the state demanding adequate supply of commodities.Party Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly M K Stalin had announced the protest stating that commodities were not properly available in ration shops in thestate.Rajya Sabha MP and daughter of M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi, was detained among others including legislators, former ministers and senior leaders from different parts of the state including Chennai, Villupuram, Dindigul and Thiruvannamalai police officials said.Meanwhile, Stalin charged the state government with non-performance and warned of more protests."From ration shops to the state Secretariat, this is a government unable to perform. Therefore, DMK will hold more protests to remove it," he told reporters.The protests held across the state were to fight against the erratic supply of essential items through public distribution system (PDS).Speaking at the protest, Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government is not taking interest in the supply of items at ration shops.In reply to Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami said, "This protest is not necessary. We have ordered 20000 metric tonnes of grains including dal."(With inputs from PTI and IANS)