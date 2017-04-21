Kamal Haasan To Explain Mahabharata Remarks In A Court

Actor Kamal Haasan was today asked by a local court in Tamil Nadu to appear before it next month to respond to charges in a complaint against him that he insulted the Hindu epic Mahabharata.Valliyoor Judicial Magistrate Senthil Kumar also ordered the Pazhuvur police inspector to investigate the case and file a report at the earliest on the complaint filed by Athinatha Sundaram, the secretary of the Narumboonathar temple devotees federation.The actor allegedly made the remarks against the Mahabharata during an interview to a private Tamil television channel on March 12.The complainant alleged that the actor, in response to a question from the interviewer about the violence against women, particularly in the film industry, said that even in the country's defining epic Mahabharata, a woman was staked in a dice game.He also allegedly said Indians give too much respect to the Mahabharata that "highlighted the fact" that a woman was pawned away in gambling.He submitted that Kamal Haasan had 'insulted' the Hindus and the Mahabharata by his alleged remarks.He sought a heavy fine and maximum punishment to the actor for insulting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.Kamal Haasan has been asked to appear in the court on May 5.