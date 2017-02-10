Jayalalithaa's Soul Will Not Forgive O Panneerselvam For Trying To Split Party: AIADMK

AIADMK today kept up its attack on O Panneerselvam, saying Jayalalithaa's "soul will not forgive" him for trying to split the party. The party asserted that General Secretary VK Sasikala will be soon sworn in as Chief Minister.The Sasikala camp also hit out Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan, who joined the rival camp of O Panneerselvam yesterday. AIADMK Spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said those aligning with Mr Panneerselvam were those "beyond their expiry date" and people will ignore them."Even Amma's soul will not forgive Panneerselvam for trying to split the party," he told reporters in Chennai.He expressed confidence that Ms Sasikala, elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader on Sunday, will soon take over as Chief Minister. "Chinnamma (Sasikala) had met the Governor yesterday. Good news will come soon. She will become Chief Minister," he asserted.Meanwhile, a court has sought a report from the police on the lawmakers who have been lodged in an unknown resort by Ms Saikala ahead of impasse.Around 120 legislators are lodged in various hotels and resorts in and around Chennai on the orders of Ms Sasikala, whose bid for the Chief Minister's post has been challenged by Mr Panneerselvam.Of the 134 AIADMK lawmakers in the state, five have crossed over to Mr Panneerselvam, who has asked Governor C Vidyasagar Rao for five days to prove support for him in the AIADMK.