Jayalalithaa was 'Super Chief Minister': K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today described late Jayalalithaa as "super chief minister" who had slogged for people all her life, and asked what was wrong in the move to unveil her portrait in the state assembly.Opposition parties, including the DMK and PMK, had opposed the move.Referring to "thousands of people" paying homage to Jayalalithaa everyday at her mausoleum in Chennai, he asked what was wrong in unveiling the portrait of such a leader adored by people in the assembly.Recalling his invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the portrait in the assembly, he said some opposition party leaders were against it with some "ulterior motive."Asserting that people will not accept opposition to unveiling her portrait, Mr Palaniswami said she had been a "six-time super chief minister among all Indian chief ministers." Hailing her, the CM said she had dedicated her life for the people and worked for their welfare.Jayalalithaa, who had put a stop to self-seeking persons, had become a target of "conspiracy", he said without elaborating.Stating that this was Amma's regime, he said only if Jayalalithaa's portrait was unveiled, would the House be honoured."Only such person is a great leader who lives in the hearts of people and in that respect, it is Puratchi Thalaivi Amma who is in the hearts of people," he said.He asked the opposition leaders who had opposed the move to have Jayalalithaa's portrait in the House, to visit her mausoleum which was being visited by 30,000 to 50,000 people, a day."It is our tradition to honour the leaders who served the people," he said, inaugurating the 42nd Summer Fest and Flower Show here.