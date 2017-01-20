Order Allowing Jallikattu Moves Up The Ranks To The President: 10 Facts

Thousands of protesters have gathered at Chennai's Marina beach against the ban on Jallikattu.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has gotten much closer to ending a ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu: an executive order or ordinance by the state which allows Jallikattu has been cleared by the centre and sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent. Thousands of protestors gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach since Tuesday say they will not disperse till the ban is officially listed. The matter is also in the Supreme Court, which agreed today that it will not deliver its verdict in the next week, as requested by the centre, which pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems.