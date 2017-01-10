Jallikattu May Not Be Held This Pongal Too In Tamil Nadu, Indicates Minister

Tamil Nadu will have to do without Jallikattu -- the hugely popular bull-taming sport - during Pongal this weekend. The government, a Central minister indicated, may not issue an ordinance or executive order this year to hold the banned sport since it is looking for a "long-term solution".Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who is spearheading the efforts to lift the ban on Jallikattu, today said an ordinance for Jallikattu "could be stayed again and there could be fresh legal problems"."An ordinance and other options would come in only after Supreme Court verdict. We are working for a long term solution for Jallikattu," he added.Chief Minister Pannerselvam's request had come after parliament was called into session, when it is not possible to issue an Ordinance. The budget session begins on January 30.Following huge protests from the animal rights activists, Jallikattu was banned by the Central government in 2014. In November, the Supreme Court had dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea seeking that it review its judgment on the ban in view of the popularity of the sport, which is usually held during the five-day harvest festival in rural areas.Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking that an executive order be passed to make the sport legal so it could be held this year. The letter had mentioned the "widespread resentment" across the state as Jallikattu had not been held for two consecutive years.On Sunday, several hundred young men took to the streets, demanding that Jallikattu be revived, calling it the symbol of Tamil pride.Following complaints of torture and cruelty to bulls during Jallikattu, the UPA government had banned it in 2014 by including bulls in the list of animals prohibited from being used as performing animals. Though the NDA government delisted bulls to pave way for the re-introduction of Jallikattu, the Supreme Court had put a freeze on the order.Regarding the question of cruelty to animals, minister Radhakrishnan said, "Bulls are worshipped and loved. There's no cruelty during Jallikattu. Anyone can see that".