Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu To Bring Executive Order To Bypass Supreme Court Ban On Bull-Taming Festival

After three days of protests in support of Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu has said it will bring an ordinance or executive order to bypass a Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming festival. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was in Delhi yesterday to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring such an order, said today that his government has sent a draft ordinance to the Centre, which has to be signed off by President Pranab Mukherjee. He urged thousands of students, professionals and others to end their protests on Marina Beach.Yesterday, PM Modi told the Chief Minister that while he appreciates the cultural significance of Jallikattu, his government cannot intervene as the case is in court. But, the PM said, "The centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government."Mr Panneerselvam has extended his stay in Delhi to get legal opinion on his options as protesters said they would not budge until the government assured them that the ban would be removed.