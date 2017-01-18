Collapse
Expand

Jallikattu: 5,000 Gather At Chennai's Marina Beach For Overnight Protests

Tamil Nadu | Written by | Updated: January 18, 2017 01:15 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jallikattu: 5,000 Gather At Chennai's Marina Beach For Overnight Protests

Click to Play

Protesters at Chennai's Marina beach want the ban on Jallikattu removed

Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. Overnight protests also on at Alanganallur in Madurai district
  2. Supreme Court imposed ban on Jallikattu, citing animal welfare issues
  3. Over last few days, protesters held Jallikattu, defying Top Court's order
Around 5,000 people, mostly students and techies, are on an overnight protest along the Marina beach in Chennai demanding permission to host the banned bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and a ban on animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA.

Talks by the police with the protesters to disperse have not been successful yet.

P Manjunath, a class XI student, says, "Jallikattu is a 500 year old tradition. The court has to lift the ban."

"There's no cruelty for bulls. Courts are for people. It is our right to protest, it's not illegal to protest for banned Jallikattu," says J Rajesh, an IT professional.
 
jallikattu protests 650

The Jallikattu protesters also want a ban on PETA

Overnight protests are also on at Alanganallur in Madurai district, where around 200 people were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday morning after they spent a night protesting.

Jallikattu, which is also referred to as Eruthazhuvuthal locally, is practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations.

The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on the practice currently, citing animal welfare issues. Jallikattu has remained banned for the last three years.

Animal rights activists had appealed against the centuries-old tradition at the Supreme Court citing atrocities to the bulls as a reason. Advocate and Animal Rights Activist, Rudra Krishna says, "you basically see bulls having tails bitten, being stabbed with sickles, agitated, stuff rubbed into their eyes with twenty people jumping on him."
 
jallikattu

Jallikattu has remained banned for three years

Recently, a war of words had broken out between DMK Working President MK Stalin and animal rights non-profit PETA over the Jallikattu issue, with the leader calling the animal rights NGO as "anti-national" and the group calling the criticism "cheap and ineffective."

Over the last few days, protesters held Jallikattu, defying Supreme Court's order. Scores of people have been arrested across the state.

Police are hopeful the protests would lose steam from Wednesday once educational institutions and tech companies resume work after the extended five-day weekend.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READForeign Media On PM Modi's Comments On Differences With China
JallikattuJallikattu protestsMarina beachChennai beachChennai protestsJallikattu ban

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaa

................................ Advertisement ................................