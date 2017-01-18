Jallikattu: 5,000 Gather At Chennai's Marina Beach For Overnight Protests

Around 5,000 people, mostly students and techies, are on an overnight protest along the Marina beach in Chennai demanding permission to host the banned bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and a ban on animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA.
Highlights
- Overnight protests also on at Alanganallur in Madurai district
- Supreme Court imposed ban on Jallikattu, citing animal welfare issues
- Over last few days, protesters held Jallikattu, defying Top Court's order
Talks by the police with the protesters to disperse have not been successful yet.
P Manjunath, a class XI student, says, "Jallikattu is a 500 year old tradition. The court has to lift the ban."
"There's no cruelty for bulls. Courts are for people. It is our right to protest, it's not illegal to protest for banned Jallikattu," says J Rajesh, an IT professional.
Overnight protests are also on at Alanganallur in Madurai district, where around 200 people were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday morning after they spent a night protesting.
Jallikattu, which is also referred to as Eruthazhuvuthal locally, is practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations.
The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on the practice currently, citing animal welfare issues. Jallikattu has remained banned for the last three years.
Animal rights activists had appealed against the centuries-old tradition at the Supreme Court citing atrocities to the bulls as a reason. Advocate and Animal Rights Activist, Rudra Krishna says, "you basically see bulls having tails bitten, being stabbed with sickles, agitated, stuff rubbed into their eyes with twenty people jumping on him."
Recently, a war of words had broken out between DMK Working President MK Stalin and animal rights non-profit PETA over the Jallikattu issue, with the leader calling the animal rights NGO as "anti-national" and the group calling the criticism "cheap and ineffective."
Over the last few days, protesters held Jallikattu, defying Supreme Court's order. Scores of people have been arrested across the state.
Police are hopeful the protests would lose steam from Wednesday once educational institutions and tech companies resume work after the extended five-day weekend.