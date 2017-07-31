In Video, Moral Police Allegedly Harass Couple In Tamil Nadu

A man in Tamil Nadu is on the run after posting a video on Facebook that showed a young couple being allegedly threatened by some men for coming out on a date on a motorcycle. The Chennai Police say Facebook has removed the post, following their complaint, from the page of the accused who has been identified as Velmurugan Kolanginathan.The police launched a hunt for the accused after people started posting complaints on the Facebook page of the police.In the video, the accused was seen threatening and passing "casteist remarks" against the couple, police said. The girl, who had covered her face, and the man on whose motorcycle she was sitting, were seen requesting the 'gang' not to film them. "We are lovers. We came here just to talk, nothing else. Please don't film us. It would spoil her future," the man who was riding the motorcycle said.But the men continued to record. Police are trying to find out the location where the incident happened, though it appears the video was shot in a village. A motorcycle presumably belonging to the 'gang' is also seen in the video, and police believe there were three men."The Chennai Police Commissioner has told us to track this man and take legal action," a senior police officer told NDTV.The accused on his profile page has written he is an engineer from Perambalur, a town in Tamil Nady, and works with a private shipbuilder at Kattupalli.