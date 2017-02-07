In Surprise Visit, O Panneerselvam Meditates At Jayalalithaa Memorial

O Panneerselvam, who resigned as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Sunday to make way for AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, headed to the Jayalalithaa memorial at Chennai's Marina beach on Tuesday night and sat alone with eyes closed in meditation for a short while.A large number of AIADMK workers and curious onlookers have gathered to watch him. He has not spoken yet.At a meeting of party legislators on Sunday, Mr Panneerselvam had proposed Ms Sasikala's name to lead them, confirming his status for a third time as a temporary chief minister. He played that role twice when J Jayalalithaa had to step down as chief minister over corruption charges, never using her room or chair.Mr Panneerselvam was sworn in as chief minister again hours after Ms Jayalalithaa died at a Chennai hospital on December 5. Mid way through her 75 days in hospital, the state governor had asked Mr Panneerselvam, as the most senior minister, to take charge of the eight ministries Ms Jayalalithaa handled personally and hold cabinet meetings. He reverentially placed a photograph of his leader before him at these meetings.The AIADMK has said that Ms Sasikala is likely to be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday. Mr Pannerselvam has not spoken in public about his resignation, which was accepted by the Governor on Monday.J Jayalalithaa was buried on December 6 next to her mentor MG Ramachandran at Marina, the world's second longest beach.