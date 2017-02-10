In Sasikala Vs Panneerselvam, Party Number 2 Sacked: 10 Updates

"Wait and watch," said Mr Madhusudhanan in response to his removal as AIADMK Presidium Chairman.
Chennai: AIADMK chief VK Sasikala today sacked her party's number two E Madhusudhanan, who joined the rival camp of O Panneerselvam yesterday, in what is being compared to the Yadav father-son struggle in Uttar Padesh for control of the ruling Samajwadi Party. The move comes as the two sides wait for the Governor's decision on how to resolve Tamil Nadu's political crisis. Ms Sasikala met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday evening and staked claim to be the next Chief Minister with the support of 129 of the AIADMK's 134 legislators. A few hours earlier Mr Panneerselvam had told the Governor that he had resigned as Chief Minister under duress and sought five days to prove that he and not Ms Sasikala has the support of more legislators in the party.
"Wait and watch," said Mr Madhusudhanan in response to his removal as AIADMK's Presidium Chairman. Ms Sasikala has also sacked him from the party.
The Panneerselvam camp has said that they are the "real AIADMK" and that Ms Sasikala has no power to remove officeholders as she is "interim general secretary" a post that has never existed in the party. Ms Sasikala had earlier sacked Mr Panneerselvam as party Treasurer.
Governor Rao, sources have said, has assured Ms Sasikala that she will get the first invitation to form government, though he needs time to address objections raised by Mr Panneerselvam.
Mr Panneerselvam has alleged that Ms Sasikala is holding party legislators in captivity and that they were made to sign blank sheets of paper which are now being misused by Ms Sasikala to stake claim to form government. He has also alleged that some signatures were forged.
Governor Rao reportedly wants the signatures that Ms Sasikala has submitted as proof of support in her party to be authenticated. He met the state's police chief and top bureaucrats today.
The Chennai police have been asked by the Madras High Court to submit a report on over 120 AIADMK lawmakers that Mr Panneerselvam alleges are being held hostage. They were bused to hotel and resorts on Wednesday by Team Sasikala to ensure they are not poached.
Announcing the sacking of Mr Madhusudhanan today, AIADMK spokesperson CK Saraswathi said, "We are doing everything legally. We are the real cadre, Amma lovers. We will be with Chinamma all the time." Ms Saraswati, who was J Jayalalithaa's closest companion, is called Chinamma or mother's younger sister.
Ms Saraswathi accused Mr Panneerselvam of attempting to "split the AIADMK, take away our symbol" and of colluding with arch rival DMK in an attempt to grab power.
Security and other arrangements at the Madras University Centenary Hall are being withdrawn, seen as a signal that there will be no oath ceremony soon.
Both Panneerselvam, who claims Ms Jayalalithaa or Amma wanted him to be Chief Minister after her, and Ms Sasikala have repeatedly invoked her as they stake claim to the post she held five times. Ms Sasikala visited Ms Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai before she met the Governor yesterday and "submitted" the list of legislators who she says support her.