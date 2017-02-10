In Sasikala Vs Panneerselvam, Party Number 2 Sacked: 10 Updates

"Wait and watch," said Mr Madhusudhanan in response to his removal as AIADMK Presidium Chairman.

Chennai: AIADMK chief VK Sasikala today sacked her party's number two E Madhusudhanan, who joined the rival camp of O Panneerselvam yesterday, in what is being compared to the Yadav father-son struggle in Uttar Padesh for control of the ruling Samajwadi Party. The move comes as the two sides wait for the Governor's decision on how to resolve Tamil Nadu's political crisis. Ms Sasikala met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday evening and staked claim to be the next Chief Minister with the support of 129 of the AIADMK's 134 legislators. A few hours earlier Mr Panneerselvam had told the Governor that he had resigned as Chief Minister under duress and sought five days to prove that he and not Ms Sasikala has the support of more legislators in the party.