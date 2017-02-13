In Sasikala vs Panneerselvam, One Side Channels ESP, The Other A Lioness

If politicians in Tamil Nadu were also script writers, they could have, in good conscience, claimed several billable hours over the last seven days in delivering screen-worthy material. For example. Leading players have been reaching into a tidy supply of ESP. J Jayalalithaa or "Amma" as she was known, instructed O Panneerselvam to fight the good fight to remain Chief Minister, he told reporters, disclosing that "Amma's spirit" had made itself available to him for instructions. Mr Panneerselvam, 66, shared this after meditating for nearly 40 minutes at Amma's marble memorial on Chennai's Marina Beach, cameras transmitting the pictures of him sitting with his eyes closed, then prostrating, before rising to wipe the tears from his eyes - all quality mise-en-scene for announcing that he would not be sticking to script by surrendering his job, as instructed by his party, the AIADMK, to VK Sasikala, who lived with Ms Jayalalithaa for years and has inherited her political power and legacy.
Highlights
- VK Sasikala vs O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
- "Amma's soul" guiding us, says Team Panneerselvam
- She was lioness, have learnt from her: Sasikala to party
When Education Minister K Pandiarajan joined Team Panneerselvam on the weekend, the delighted group captain declared, "Amma's soul has worked on him", adding to the claims that are in heavy rotation about just who is being guided by Amma's preferences. In a television interview last week, Ms Sasikala referred to Ms Jayalaithaa in the present tense and said that "Amma knows who I am" to refute allegations of her as a power-hungry upstart ignoring democratic ABCs by taking for herself the top elected job in Tamil Nadu without ever having contested an election either within or outside her party.
Ms Sasikala, 61, has about 127 state lawmakers on her side. Mr Panneerselvam has six, in addition to 10 members of parliament and party heavyweights like E Madhusudhanan. He claims that his league would be far bigger if the legislators backing Ms Sasikala were freed from the hotel where they have spent nearly a week. To cancel out talk of a hostage situation, Ms Sasikala drove to the resort yesterday, and presented the lawmakers on camera on stage as she held a press conference where she said they are not being kept against their will. They did not talk to reporters. Ms Sasikala, addressing the lawmakers, told them, in movie-worthy dialogue, that she had learnt from "a lioness (Jayalalithaa)" and would fight with similar ferocity for her party, whose members she referred to as cubs.
After Ms Jayalalithaa's death in December, parliamentarians continue to carry her photo at all times in their shirt pockets. The photo of the 68-year-old is also used now, as it was when she was alive, at cabinet meetings at the head of the table.
Mr Panneerselvam, who covered twice for Ms Jayalalithaa when she was forced to take a breather as Chief Minister for corruption charges, did not use her office or chair to prove she remained in charge. Today as well, when he heads to work after a week to prove he is in charge, he will practice that abstinence.
Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will determine the climax - whether it is Mr Panneerselvam or his rival who will be called for a trust vote in the legislature. His decision has been pending for five days, immaculately infusing suspense in big measure. No word yet on what Amma makes of that.