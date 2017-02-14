In Order Convicting Sasikala, Strong Comments About Jayalalithaa's Role

The corruption case in which VK Sasikala has been convicted today was, in fact, centered on whether J Jayalalithaa misused her first term as Chief Minister in the 1990s to accumulate a vast fortune of real estate, cash and jewellery through a maze of companies which were owned by Ms Sasikala and two of her male relatives.Ms Sasikala, for years, lived with Ms Jayalalitha and was her closest aide, though she had to disown her husband to end an estrangement with the politician a few years ago.The Supreme Court today sentenced Ms Sasikala to prison, ending her forceful bid to become Chief Minister. Ms Jayalalithaa died in December while still in office.In its verdict today, the court makes these strong comments about Ms Jayalalithaa's role in the conspiracy:

1) Jayalalitha (A1 or Accused 1) had executed a general power of attorney in favour of Sasikala.

2) Sasikala started independent concerns (firms) and apart from buying properties, no other business was undertaken by them.

3) The firms were operating from the residence of Jayalalithaa, and it can't be accepted that she was unaware of the same, even though she feigned ignorance of activities carried on by Sasikala and the other accused.

4) They (the other accused) were residing with Jayalaithaa without any blood relations between them.

5) The fact of constitution of firms and acquisition of large tracts of land out of the funds provided by A1 (Jayalalithaa) indicate that all the accused congregated in the house of Jayalalitha, neither for social living, nor Jayalalitha allowed them free accommodation out of humanitarian concern.

6) Facts and circumstances proved in evidence undoubtedly point out that Sasikala to A4 (the other accused) were accommodated in the house of Jayalalithaa pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched by them to hold the assets of Jayalalithaa.



