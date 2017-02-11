In Imposing 30-SUV Convoy, Sasikala Drives In To Resort To Meet Lawmakers

In scenes perfected by many a Hollywood drama, a cavalcade of around 30 SUVs snaked its way this afternoon from Poes Garden, the residence of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, to the beachfront luxury resort 80 km away, that has been at the heart of the political crisis gripping the state for the last week. The occasion was for VK Sasikala to meet the legislators and ministers who she claims back her amid allegations that they are being "held hostage" in the battle for power in Tamil Nadu.
Highlights
- Sasikala went to meet with AIADMK legislators who are parked at resort
- MLAs parked at luxury resorts since Wednesday to prevent 'poaching'
- Sasikala and O Panneerselvam locked in tussle over power in Tamil Nadu
Local television channels looped aerial footage of the Golden Bay resort as the state's ruling AIADMK party maintained a strict prohibition on access to the lawmakers who will decide if Ms Sasikala, the close confidante of Ms Jayalalithaa who has staked claim to take over as Chief Minister from loyalist-turned-rival O Panneerselvam, gets Governor C Vidyasagar Rao's invite to form government.
On Wednesday, the AIADMK lawmakers had been herded in luxury buses and taken to several resorts including Golden Bay so they cannot be found and "poached" in a move questioned by many.
Ms Sasikala today despatched a letter to the Governor reminding him that it has been "seven long days" since her party's legislators chose her to be the next chief minister. It came as Team Panneerselvam managed to draw in K Pandiarajan, the state's education minister and one of Ms Sasikala's most staunch supporters walked.
Mr Pandiarajan is Mr Panneerselvam's top catch so far and the defection gives credence to his claim that legislators who have sworn loyalty to Ms Sasikala have secretly been in touch with him.
Ms Sasikala has requested the Governor to immediately meet her and the lawmakers who support her and invite them to form government.