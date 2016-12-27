'I'm Still Chief Secretary,' Says Tamil Nadu Bureaucrat, Removed After Income Tax Raids

Tamil Nadu bureaucrat P Rama Mohana Rao, who was removed as Chief Secretary after unprecedented tax raids at his home and office, alleged today that his life was in danger and declared: "I am still Chief Secretary. The government doesn't have guts to serve me transfer orders," Mr Rao said in a series of explosive allegations.Mr Rao was raided for two days by Income Tax officials who claimed to have found nearly 30 lakh in cash and 5 kg of gold from the officer's home. His son, who is accused of involvement in money-laundering along with businessman J Sekhar Reddy, was also raided.A day later, Mr Rao was replaced by Girija Vaidhyanathan.He alleged today that personnel of the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force entered his house and produced a search warrant which did not include his name."If honourable madam had been alive, no one would dare to do this. This is constitutional assault," he said.He also thanked political leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for coming out in his support.Mr Rao's home in Chennai's upscale Anna Nagar locality, his office and several other locations were searched for nearly 24 hours last week.

"They found 1,2,320 rupees only, bills and loose sheets,"Mr Rao claimed.

