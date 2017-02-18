Hours Ahead Before Trust Vote, Camp Sasikala Loses Another Legislator: 10 Points

The newly sworn in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu E Palaniswami will take a trust vote in assembly today.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is a proxy of AIADMK chief VK Sasikala now in jail in corruption case, will today seek a vote of confidence to prove he has majority support in the legislature, at a special session called by the state's Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. The trust vote in the state assembly is likely to see some tight-rope walk, with the rival AIADMK faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam joined by main opposition DMK to vote against the government. Mr Palaniswami will need to demonstrate on the floor of the 234-member House, the support of at least half or 117 legislators. He has with him now 122 of the ruling AIADMK's 134 MLAs, excluding the Speaker, which is a slim six more than the majority mark. Another lawmaker from Mr Palaniswami camp said this morning that he will not support him claiming his decision was in sync with "public opinion."
Mr Palaniswami, 63, took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday along with a 31-member cabinet. Mr Palaniswami is the state's third Chief Minister in three months. An old-time loyalist of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he replaces O Panneerselvam, whose portfolios have been allotted to other ministers.
Mr Palaniswami's chief rival and AIADMK alum, O Panneerselvam, who has said that his "battle will continue", has increased his support to 11 party legislators. Mr Panneerselvam had said that at least 10 MLAs in the Palaniswami or Sasikala Camp have been secretly in touch with him.
MK Stalin of main opposition party the DMK, which has 89 members, has said his party will vote against Mr Palaniswami when he seeks a trust vote today. DMK chief M Karunanidhi, 93, is unwell and may not attend today's trust vote.
The Congress with 8 members has said it will wait for the party high command's directive but has hinted at voting against Mr Palaniswami, as has the Indian Union of Muslim League or IUML which has one member.
At this point thus, Mr Palaniswami has 122 legislators with him. If even six legislators cross vote today he could lose the vote of confidence.
Both Mr Panneerselvam and Mr Stalin, who is Leader of Opposition, have demanded that voting on the motion tomorrow is through a secret ballot.
Mr Palaniswami, wary of losing any more of his supporters, skipped his first day in office on Friday and headed instead to the Golden Bay resort - where AIADMK legislators of Sasikala camp have been staying for over 10 days - to keep his men together.
Mr Panneerselvam, who says he was forced to resign as chief minister last week, too had staked claim to the top post but could not gather enough support. He alleges, most of the party's MLAs were kept in "captivity" by Ms Sasikala at a five-star resort near Chennai for over a week to prevent defections.
In a series of tweets Mr Panneerselvam or OPS invoked J Jayalalithaa, the powerful matriarch of the AIADMK who died in December. "I reiterate to AIADMK MLAs, please think wisely before casting your vote tomorrow. Don't buckle under pressure... Please vote against the trust vote and safeguard the interests of Amma," he said.
On Thursday, lawmakers belonging to the Panneerselvam camp had met Election Commission officials and petitioned to disqualify Sasikala's appointment as General Secretary. Ms Sasikala, just before heading to Bengaluru jail to surrender had made several appointment as AIADMK General Secretary, also expelled many senior leader including Mr Panneerselvam from the party.