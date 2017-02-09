As VK Sasikala Preps To Meet Governor, O Panneerselvam More Defiant: 10 Facts

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is exepected to return to Chennai today, will meet VK Sasikala

Chennai: Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is expected to arrive in Chennai at around 3.30 pm today and will immediately meet AIADMK chief VK Sasikala along with party legislators who want her to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. On Wednesday, Ms Sasikala bundled 131 of her party's 134 legislators in buses and sequestered them in small groups in hotels and resorts across the state capital. O Panneerselvam, who has challenged her claim to the chief minister's post, has been publicly backed by very few party legislators, though he claims that many more are in touch with him despite their stated support to Ms Sasikala.