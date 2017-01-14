Government To Release Postage Stamp On MGR Centenary: Tamil Nadu Government

The Centre has accepted Tamil Nadu's request to release a special postage stamp on the occasion of former chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's birth centenary on January 17, the state government said today."Chief Minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediately accepting the request made by the Government of Tamil Nadu to release a special postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachandran," an official release said.Mr Panneerselvam thanked PM Modi when the latter called him over phone to greet him on his 56th birthday, it said.On January 6, Mr Panneerselvam had urged the prime minister to issue a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp to mark the birth centenary celebrations of MGR.Born on January 17, 1917, M G Ramachandran served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987 and founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972.