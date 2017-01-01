Gold Bars Worth 2.4 Crores Seized Near Rameswaram In Tamil Nadu

At least 87 gold bars worth 2.44 crores were seized on New Year's Eve near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have said.The gold bars weighing one kg each were hidden in a pouch under the driver's seat of a Honda City car which was intercepted near Uchipuli gate in Enmanamkondan.Driver Mujibu Rehman, 31, has reportedly confessed that the consignment was smuggled from Sri Lanka through a fishing boat. He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.The officials investigating the case have not revealed that who sent the gold from Sri Lanka or who was to receive it in Tamil Nadu.Recently Income Tax officials in Chennai seized 127 kilograms of gold bars from properties of sand mining baron and contractor Sekhar Reddy. 127 kg gold in one kg bars and Rs 96 crore in old currency and Rs 10 crore in Rs 2,000 notes have been seized by the investigators after the operation," top I-T department officials said, adding "this is an unprecedented amount that the tax department has seized in recent times".