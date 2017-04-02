German Tourist Allegedly Raped In Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram

A 38-year-old German tourist was allegedly raped in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram on Saturday, police has said.In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man while she was sunbathing on a beach near the Tiger Caves area around 10:30 am. No arrest has been made so far."She had come to Mahabalipuram four days ago and had gone for a walk to this deserted area," Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police Santosh Hadimani told NDTV.The woman was taken to the hospital for examination and police is investigating the case, he added.