From Torchlight To WhatsApp: At Marina Beach, The Cellphone Is A Powerful Tool

Senthil Nayagam, a 40-year-old IT professional, takes a break from constant tapping on his smartphone only to join slogans in support of Jallikattu and "Tamil pride".Nayagam was among the first to arrive on Chennai's Marina Beach, where protests in support of the banned bull taming festival began on Tuesday with a handful of people and quickly multiplied."They cut off power in certain areas and that's where the protest was happening. But people used their phone flashlight and made it look like a different revolt. It felt more like a united struggle. And when that video was shared extensively on social media that pushed people to come here," he told NDTV.His messages drew hundreds to the beach. The cyber expert says he stays ahead of every news update and doesn't waste a moment posting it on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.A few days ago, hundreds of these "WhatsApp warriors" kept a largely indifferent eye on the political fight over Jallikattu and the demands for restoring the tradition during Pongal.The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu in 2014 on a petition by animal rights activists who say the centuries old festival is cruel to bulls. A challenge in the case is still being heard in court, but activists say the government should use special powers to bypass the court ban.Last week, messages started circulating on WhatsApp invoking "Tamil pride". Appeals focusing on farmers' distress because of drought were widely shared in messages that tagged "Jallikattu".Short video clips and catchy songs were sent out to aggressively grab the attention of even the most disconnected sections."There was pressure on every Tamilian - be it a filmstar or student or singer or anyone - to react," said 22-year-old Lenny, a college student who claims he has 50 prominent Tamil Nadu residents on his WhatsApp group."Our motto is to let people all over Tamil Nadu know about it," he said.There are around 15,000 people at Marina Beach. The number of students and young professionals is multiplying by the minute, thanks to social media. Facebook is deluged with pages dedicated to the cause - "Jallikattu Veeravilayattu", "No Jallikattu, no vote" and "Save Native Cattle". The performance of a group of mime artistes has gone viral online.According to Ansar, an anchor, many there are compulsive protesters. "They are here not because of any politician or actor.. but individual reasons. Tomorrow if there is farmer suicides, colleges asking for donation, we will stand up. The Tamizhian has realised it's time he stands up."