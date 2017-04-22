As France Votes Tomorrow, So Will Its Nationals In Puducherry

French nationals in Puducherry and regions coming under the jurisdiction of that nation's consulate will exercise their franchise tomorrow for the first round of the presidential elections in France.The union territory of Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam were former French colonies.An estimated 4,600 French voters (men and women) will exercise their franchise at the poll tomorrow simultaneously when France goes to the polls, sources said.They said Puducherry would have two booths each in the precincts of the French Consulate and Lycee Francaise (an educational institution managed by French government), while Chennai and Karaikal will have one booth each.Polling will begin at 8 AM and go on till 7 PM tomorrow.The sources said physically challenged and aged voters would have special facilities to reach the booths without the need to wait in queues.