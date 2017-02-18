'Where Do I Go And Tell About My Torture': Speaker Manhandled By DMK MLAs

Chennai: A free-for-all erupted inside the Tamil Nadu assembly today over a trust vote as aggressive demands for secret voting degenerated into chairs and tables being broken, mics being broken and the Speaker being manhandled.
Amid a complete media blackout of the drama inside the assembly, lawmakers of the opposition DMK lawmakers surrounded Speaker P Dhanapal's chair, toppled his table, tore papers and booklets and manhandled him.
As the Speaker was escorted out by security personnel, a lawmaker was seen sitting in his chair and laughing.
"Where do I go, tell the public about the torture meted out to me," Mr Dhanapal said later, alleging that his shirt was torn. He announced the eviction of the DMK lawmakers.
In all this chaos, there was no live telecast and audio to the media room was cut off.
A large contingent of policemen moved into the assembly building.
The chaos erupted just as Chief Minister E Palaniswami was to face a trust vote after demands for secret voting, backed by the O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction and the opposition DMK, was rejected by the Speaker. Opposition lawmakers refused to allow the trust vote and demanded that Mr Dhanapal defer it.
Earlier, lawmakers backing Mr Panneerselvam - the former Chief Minister who has challenged VK Sasikala's choice Mr Palaniswami - alleged that they were held captive at a resort near Chennai where some 100 AIADMKs have been camping for 10 days.
One lawmaker alleged that news of his mother's death was kept from him while he was at the Golden Bay resort.
M Pandiarajan, who is backing Mr Panneerselvam, alleged that he was threatened with an acid attack if he did not vote in favour of the Chief Minister.
Mr Palaniswamy was sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday along with 31 ministers. He was chosen by Ms Sasikala, whose bid to become Chief Minister ended after the Supreme Court convicted her for corruption and ordered her to serve a four-year jail term.