Former Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy Meets Sasikala In Chennai

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy today led a party delegation to meet V K Sasikala, who was appointed AIADMK General Secretary, at Chennai today.The delegation included AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal and the party secretary V Bhalane.AINRC is an alliance partner of AIADMK in Puducherry.The party had supported AIADMK nominee Om Sakthi Segar in the November 19 bypoll in Nellithope constituency, though Mr Segar was defeated by ruling Congress nominee and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.AINRC has eight members in the opposition block while the AIADMK has four legislators in Puducherry.