For Story Behind 1.3 Crores in Room 263, Dinakaran May Be Summoned Soon

Facing a rebellion in Chennai from an influential section of the AIADMK that wants him and aunt VK Sasikala edge out from the party’s top posts, TTV Dinakaran may soon find himself in big trouble with the cops too. Sukash Chandrasekar, who was allegedly trying to fix a deal with Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s TTV Dinakaran faction the "Two Leaves"” party symbol would soon be taken to Chennai.According to sources in the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, Mr Chandrasekar has claimed during interrogation he had already managed to establish contact with some poll panel officials through another middleman.But before the police turn their attention in this direction, they will need to establish the source of the 2,000-rupee notes found in a bag seized from Mr Chandrasekar’s room in a south Delhi hotel.The money had reportedly come from hawala dealers operating out of Chandni Chowk in central Delhi. The police have claimed that the 27-year-old, who has in past been arrested in cities including Mumbai for cheating and fraud, told them that AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran had the money sent across. It was part of the multi-crore deal that he had allegedly fixed with Mr Dinakaran for the party symbol frozen by the election panel.The Delhi police, which have been given eight days to interrogate Mr Chandrasekar by a Delhi court, plan to take him to Chennai to get more clues regarding the hawala network, which was used to transfer money to Chandrasekar."Based on the evidence we gather, we will be able to decide whether TTV Dinakaran should be arrested, or summons be issued to him for questioning,” a senior Delhi Police officer told NDTV, suggesting that there was prima facie evidence linking the AIADMK leader to Mr Chandrasekar."He was in touch with Mr Dinakaran even on the day of his arrest,” the officer said, adding that the Bengaluru resident who had been camping in Room 263 of the hotel for about ten days, appears to have known Mr Dinakaran for about four years. They had met on several occasions.Delhi police is also trying to ascertain the identity of everyone Mr Chandrasekar met in Delhi. A team is scrutinising the footage recorded by the hotel’s security cameras for clues.Mr Chandrasekar's lawyers, however, have claimed that their client had not confessed to any of these charges. They moved court today, seeking medical assistance for the alleged con man who had lost four fingers on his left hand in accident.