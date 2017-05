A multi-storied textile showroom located in the busy T. Nagar locality in Chennai caught fire on Wednesday early morning.Several fire engines were pressed into fighting the blaze.According to the police, the fire at the Chennai Silks showroom was noticed around 5 a.m. and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.At least 11 employees who were staying at the shop were rescued and no casualties were reported.Thick smoke was emanating from several floors of the building.The police have diverted the traffic around the area.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.