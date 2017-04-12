Fire At IIT Madras Building Brought Under Control, None Injured

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT-Madras building today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported, no one was inside the building, said a statement from the institute."The fire is under control. There is no electricity and the building is locked. We are using mobile phone torchlight to get inside," said a fire officer at the campus.The fire broke out on the third floor of the Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research building."The reason for the fire will be investigated," the statement from the institute added. However, an internal circular from the campus blamed it on short circuit and said, "It's nearly under control as of now. The source of the fire has been located to be at the NPTEL office, from where people had left just 15 minutes before the fire."