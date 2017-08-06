Farmer, 3 Of Family Commit Suicide After Daughter Married Lover

A farmer and his three family members allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide after his elder daughter married her lover against their wishes and sought police protection, the police said today.Rajendran, 50, his 45-year-old wife, their younger daughter, 19, and son, 15, were today found dead in their house at Pethanaickenpalayam near Attur, about 40 km from Salem, police said, adding the family members had consumed some pesticide.Investigation revealed that Rajendran's 21-year-old elder daughter, who was preparing for state public service commission exam after her graduation, got married three days ago despite opposition from the family.Later, the couple approached the police in Karipatti seeking protection.The farmer took the extreme step because he was "ashamed" of his daughter's move and the need to visit the police station after being summoned for conciliation talks, the police said.Further investigation was underway in the matter, the police added.