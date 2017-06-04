Fake Currency Worth Nearly Rs 1.4 Crore Seized; 2 Arrested In Tamil Nadu

Fake currency worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore has been seized following the arrest of two people in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi, police said today.Hassan (61) and Samidurai (49), who were found moving around suspiciously with a bag at the bus stand in Tenkasi were arrested yesterday, the police said. A search revealed that they were carrying fake currency worth Rs six lakh with them.After questioning the two men, the police seized fake currencies in Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 denominations to the tune of Rs. 1,36,60,000 from Samidurai' house. Police said a team had been keeping a watch at important places in Tirunelveli district following complaints that a gang was circulating fake currency notes.Apart from the fake currency notes, the police also seized three xerox machines used by the two.The two could be part of a bigger gang, police said, adding they were being questioned regarding the places where they had circulated the fake notes.