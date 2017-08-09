Ex-DMK Minister's Son Arrested In Alleged Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mani Anbazhagan, son of late DMK minister Ko Si Mani on alleged money laundering charges in Chennai. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.The Enforcement Directorate in a statement said they started investigation following a complaint filed by the Chennai Police over alleged money laundering.According to police, they got a complaint from a branch of state-run Indian Bank over alleged outward remittance up to Rs 78 crore from the branch by eight shell companies.Mr Anbazhagan allegedly helped in opening some accounts, the ED said. A total of Rs 97.5 crore were transacted via these accounts allegedly using forged import documents but without making any actual imports, the Enforcement Directorate said. The ED has also attached Rs 20 crore still lying with the bank.The ED said further investigation is on.