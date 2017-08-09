Ex-DMK Minister's Son Arrested In Alleged Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate said it started investigation against Mani Anbazhagan, son of late DMK minister Ko Si Mani, following a complaint filed by the Chennai Police

Tamil Nadu | Written by | Updated: August 09, 2017 20:25 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ex-DMK Minister's Son Arrested In Alleged Money Laundering Case

The ED is looking at alleged outward remittance up to Rs 78 crore from a bank (Representational)

Chennai:  The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mani Anbazhagan, son of late DMK minister Ko Si Mani on alleged money laundering charges in Chennai. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

The Enforcement Directorate in a statement said they started investigation following a complaint filed by the Chennai Police over alleged money laundering.

According to police, they got a complaint from a branch of state-run Indian Bank over alleged outward remittance up to Rs 78 crore from the branch by eight shell companies.

Mr Anbazhagan allegedly helped in opening some accounts, the ED said. A total of Rs 97.5 crore were transacted via these accounts allegedly using forged import documents but without making any actual imports, the Enforcement Directorate said. The ED has also attached Rs 20 crore still lying with the bank.

The ED said further investigation is on.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READAhmed Patel Win Deserves No Congress Celebration
Enforcement DirectorateMani Anbazhagan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalFlipkart SaleAmazon SaleBest Mobile Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................