Election Commission Seeks Response Of AIADMK On Sasikala Pushpa's Complaint

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 04, 2017 16:26 IST
Sasikala Pushpa complained that Sasikala Natarajan's election for AIADMK chief wasn't as per procedure

New Delhi:  The Election Commission has sought the response of AIADMK on a complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against the election of V K Sasikala Natarajan as party General Secretary.

Sasikala Pushpa had filed a complaint that her election was not as per procedure, official sources in the poll panel said.

Without sharing a lot of details, the sources said the party has been asked to respond to the complaint but there is no timeline as it is not a 'notice'.

Ms Pushpa had told the Commission that the elevation of Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary of the party was carried out in an "undemocratic manner".

V K Sasikala has been Jayalalithaa's closest aide since the 1980s. She has been taking care of party affairs, although she never held any formal position in the AIADMK before Jayalalithaa's death.

