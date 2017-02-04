Election Commission Seeks Response Of AIADMK On Sasikala Pushpa's Complaint

New Delhi: The Election Commission has sought the response of AIADMK on a complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against the election of V K Sasikala Natarajan as party General Secretary.
Sasikala Pushpa had filed a complaint that her election was not as per procedure, official sources in the poll panel said.
Without sharing a lot of details, the sources said the party has been asked to respond to the complaint but there is no timeline as it is not a 'notice'.
Ms Pushpa had told the Commission that the elevation of Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary of the party was carried out in an "undemocratic manner".
V K Sasikala has been Jayalalithaa's closest aide since the 1980s. She has been taking care of party affairs, although she never held any formal position in the AIADMK before Jayalalithaa's death.