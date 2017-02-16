Edappadi Palaniswami, The AIADMK Leader Who Always Picked the Right Side: 10 Points

A four-time lawmaker from Salem, Edapaddi Palaniswami is set to be Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister.

CHENNAI: Handpicked by his mentor VK Sasikala before she left for a Bengaluru jail to serve her four-year sentence for corruption, AIADMK's chief minister-in-waiting Edappadi K Palaniswami returned from Raj Bhavan with an invitation to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister. At his meetings with Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Palaniswami had claimed to have the support of 124 of the AIADMK's 134 legislators. It is a job that Ms Sasikala was hoping to take, but the Supreme Court sent her to jail in a disproportionate assets case. She does continue to hold the AIADMK general secretary's post but has left it to Palaniswami to govern Tamil Nadu.